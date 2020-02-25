|
John Louis Reimer
Indianapolis - 101, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Reimer and 2 sisters Gertrude Reimer and infant Jane Reimer. He is survived by his Godson and life-long "side-kick", Denny Fitzpatrick (Joan) and their children whom he proudly became their grandfather figure, Amy Fitzpatrick White (Josh), Kevin Fitzpatrick (Gwen), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Jill) along with their 7 children. Cousins, John Mackell and Marta Fonseth Duety (Tom).
John proudly served our country in The US Army medical corp during WWII in Hawaii from 1942-1944. Upon returning home, John continued his employment with Mooney-Mueller-Ward Drug Co. as a pharmaceutical salesman lasting 4 decades. John was devoted to his Catholic faith his entire life and was the eldest and continuous member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Most of John's life evolved around the close-knit Sacred Heart community. John graduated from Sacred Heart's Grade School and High School where he was the Senior Class President. In earlier years, he was involved in various Church committees including the Parish Council, Holy Name Society, St. Francis Aid Society, St. Vincent DePaul needy outreach, and chaired booths at their annual Parish Fiesta. For many years, John participated at daily Mass at various Southside Parish Churches and knew the church members and priests personally by name. John cherished his Irish heritage and was the oldest member of the Kevin Barry Div. of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (An Irish-Catholic organization) serving as division past president in 2004. John was also a proud Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. John had many cherished relationships that forever impacted his life. We wish to mention special gratitude to the Perry, Norcross, Logan, Thacker, Cahill, Krebs, Smith, Loshky, Sauter, Veldhof families, Sacred Heart's pastor Father Duc Pham and staff along with his caregivers from Right at Home (Stephanie & Hanna), Home Instead (Sherry), CICOA, Veterans Admin., Medicare Hospice nurses and physicians, allowing John to live out life in his home. Visitation will be Friday, February 28 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 1530 Union Street, Indianapolis, IN. 46225. A one hour viewing at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM will precede the Mass. Well done good and faithful servant, now enter into a place reserved for you with your Father in Heaven. John, I love you, Denny
