Services
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John England
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. England


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. England Obituary
John M. England

New Palestine - John M. England, age 80, of New Palestine, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Indianapolis on May 27, 1939 to George Sr. and Frances (Carvin) England. He married Sharon (Vawter) on March 5, 1961 in Indianapolis. John retired from Glas-Craft/Graco in 2008.

John leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Sharon England; children, Sherry (Kevin) Wagner and Shelly (Eric) Gall; grandchildren, Stephanie Fisher, Kyle Newell, and Corey Newell; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Frances England; and brothers, George England, Jr., Thomas England, and Michael England.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Burial will follow at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Fr. Glenn O'Connor Project, Seeds of Hope, 1425 S. Mickley Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46241 or envelopes will be available at the mortuary. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now