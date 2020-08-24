89, passed away August 23, 2020. He was born February 20, 1931 to the late Marvin G. and Florence A. Hancock. John was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School, and he received his Bachelor's Degree from Purdue University in 1960. John married Gail A. Gulleson, September 18, 1954 and she preceded him in death April 29, 2018. He then married Mary Armstrong, October 12, 2018. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy; and was the owner/operator of Colors, Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of New Palestine United Methodist Church, the Purdue Alumni Association and the Korean Veterans Association.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Armstrong Hancock; sons, Michael E. (Katherine) and David J. (Rebecca) Hancock; siblings, Donald M. (Dorothy) Hancock, James E. Hancock and Bonnie (Chester) Hancock Mitchell Cross; grandchildren, Sara E. Hancock, Emily M. Hancock, Diana L. Hancock, Morgan E. Yarger, Hayley M. Hancock and Adam G. Hancock; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to New Palestine United Methodist Church. www.shirleybrothers.com
