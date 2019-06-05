|
John "Jack" M. Mallon, III
Carmel - 50, passed away June 1, 2019. He was born August 11, 1968 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John M. and Barbara Mallon. Jack was a 1987 graduate of North Central High School and a 1991 graduate of Ball State University. He was the co-owner and operator of Editions Limited Gallery of Fine Art and Frame Designs.
Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; daughters, Emma and Allyson; parents, John M. and Barbara Mallon; sisters, Christine Mallon (John Perine) and Kelly (Nick) Jones; mother-in-law, Jean Thompson; sisters-in-law, Kelly Penders and Maureen Seerup (Rob Monthie); brother-in-law, Jimmy (Lori) Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michel Peruse Go Fund Me Page online at https://www.gofundme.com/MichelvsBrainTumor. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019