Services
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Road,
Carmel, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Road,
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mallon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. "Jack" Mallon Iii


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John M. "Jack" Mallon Iii Obituary
John "Jack" M. Mallon, III

Carmel - 50, passed away June 1, 2019. He was born August 11, 1968 in Indianapolis, Indiana to John M. and Barbara Mallon. Jack was a 1987 graduate of North Central High School and a 1991 graduate of Ball State University. He was the co-owner and operator of Editions Limited Gallery of Fine Art and Frame Designs.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 10655 Haverstick Road, Carmel, IN, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; daughters, Emma and Allyson; parents, John M. and Barbara Mallon; sisters, Christine Mallon (John Perine) and Kelly (Nick) Jones; mother-in-law, Jean Thompson; sisters-in-law, Kelly Penders and Maureen Seerup (Rob Monthie); brother-in-law, Jimmy (Lori) Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michel Peruse Go Fund Me Page online at https://www.gofundme.com/MichelvsBrainTumor. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now