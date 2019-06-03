|
Maio
In Loving Memory of
John A. Maio
June 3, 1966 - Dec. 7, 2016
The clock ticks, the minutes pass, and before you know it the year has also passed. For most look forward to celebrating one's birthday, but we look back to the times when we were able to celebrate with you. Today, like all days, you're thought of often, especially today. Happy Birthday, brother! You are dearly missed and we anxiously wait for the time that we get to celebrate again with you.
~ Love, Mom, Dad,
and your sisters ~
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 3, 2019