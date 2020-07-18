Dr. Wallace was as excellent a "family doctor" or "primary care physician" as one could ever hope to find. I was sad when he retired in July 2015. but I had to admit that he had earned his retirement. I learned that over the years, he hardly ever took a break for lunch, but just kept working, so that he could spend the needed time with each and every patient. He always took the time to answer all your questions and made sure you understood. He was also the rare exception to the general observation that one cannot read a physician's writing, as his was impeccable -- small, neat, and totally legible. We used to observe that if you could not read the prescription slip, it was because the nurse had written it; if he wrote it, every character was perfectly clear, even his signature. He was also a fine, humble human being and never displayed any arrogance. May God comfort his family!

James R. Crouse

Acquaintance