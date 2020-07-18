1/1
John Manifold Wallace M.D.
John Manifold Wallace, M.D.

Carmel - John Manifold Wallace, M.D., 68, of Carmel, Indiana passed away on July 16, 2020. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd W Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46228. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11AM at the funeral home. For a full length obituary, please visit https://flannerbuchanan.com/obit/john-manifold-wallace-m-d/






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park North
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park North
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
Memories & Condolences

July 19, 2020
He was our doctor from 1989 until his retirement.
He was such a kind and gentle person.

Our prayers and blessings to his family.

Dick and Jane Gardner
July 19, 2020
Dr. Wallace was as excellent a "family doctor" or "primary care physician" as one could ever hope to find. I was sad when he retired in July 2015. but I had to admit that he had earned his retirement. I learned that over the years, he hardly ever took a break for lunch, but just kept working, so that he could spend the needed time with each and every patient. He always took the time to answer all your questions and made sure you understood. He was also the rare exception to the general observation that one cannot read a physician's writing, as his was impeccable -- small, neat, and totally legible. We used to observe that if you could not read the prescription slip, it was because the nurse had written it; if he wrote it, every character was perfectly clear, even his signature. He was also a fine, humble human being and never displayed any arrogance. May God comfort his family!
James R. Crouse
July 19, 2020
So sad to hear of his passing , he was our doctor in Ft. Wayne for many years .our thoughts go out to the family.
Kevin Hubert
July 18, 2020
