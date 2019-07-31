|
John Marshall Gage
Largo - John Marshall Gage, age 82 peacefully departed from his long and full life on July 26, 2019 in Largo, FLA and was formally of Indianapolis, IN.
He was born January 11, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to the late John H. Gage and Espicea (Ross) Gage. The Gage family moved from Dallas to Indianapolis when he was 3. Marshall attended Public School # 66, and then Graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1955 after a very active high school life in music, Basketball, Track and Cross Country, winning seven BR letters. He received a track scholarship to Murray State University and excelled in the high hurdles, low hurdles, and 100-yard dash. He still holds the only three running event wins in an OVC Championship in 1958. "M Club" President in 1959. In 1967 he was an initial Track inductee in the Murray State Athlete Hall of Fame. In 1996 Murray State named the new Stewart Stadium Track, "Marshall Gage Track." Murray State has also bestowed to him the honor of the Golden Horseshoe Award. He became a Trustee of the Murray State University Foundation in 1986. He was a lifetime member of Phi Mu Alpha Music Fraternity of the Gamma Delta Chapter.
His Senior year he met the love of his life Sonja Cinnamon of Somerset, KY who enrolled as a Freshman in 1959. They were married August 21, 1960 after Marshall graduated with a B.S. Degree in the School of Business and Physical Education. His career in business began in 1960 with the B. B. Kirkbride Bible Co., Inc where he became Director of Advertising and Sales Manager, 1970 Treasurer, 1980 Executive Vice President, 1988-2007 President and CEO. In 2008 he continued as Chairman of the Kirkbride Board of Directors.
During his long and successful career with Kirkbride he served from 1978-1980 as Director and Advisor for the National Association of Credit Managers Book Publishers Division of the National Christian Book Publishers Credit Association. In two terms from 1980-1982 and 1985-1987 he served as Board Member of the Evangelical Christian Publishers Association. In 1983-1986 he served as a Director on the CBA Exhibitor's Association. In 1965 he founded Ga-Son Enterprises -now Ross-Gage, Inc. indexing Company and continued as part owner and officer until 2004. In 1984 he became part owner, Director and Secretary of Liberty Book & Bible Manufacturers. In 1986 he became a Trustee of the National Bible Association in New York City that Sponsor's National Bible Week each year at Thanksgiving. He served as Secretary of the NBA until 2015.
Marshall was an active member of Central Christian Church Disciples of Christ where he served as Deacon, Elder, and Trustee for many years. He was also an active member of Allisonville Christian Church. He joined the Indianapolis Jaycees in 1965 and served as Director, Vice President, and was recipient of their Key Man Award. He was a member of the Indianapolis Downtown Kiwanis Club from 1975 to 2008. He served as a Director in 1978. He was a member of the Gyro Club of Indianapolis from 2004 to 2018.
During his time at Kirkbride he and Sonja traveled the world over with business friends to Moscow, Beijing China, London, Paris, Florence, Venice and Rome Italy, Frankfort, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, attending Christian Book Fairs and promoting the Thompson Chain-Reference Bible. Everyone who knew Sonja and Marshall loved to travel with them and recognized that they were a perfect match.
Always keeping active, he played Tennis, Squash at the Indianapolis Athletic Club, and ran in two New York Marathon's in 1985 and 1988. He ran in over 18 May 500 Mini-Marathons. He was active in the Indiana Race Walkers Club and participated in Race Walking events from 1990 to 2002. He Race Walked the Los Angeles Marathon in 1996. Marshall was an avid reader keeping up with politics, social media, sports, the stock market, religions and world events. He loved big bands and straight ahead jazz music and attended many concerts.
As a devoted family man, he spent many hours and days with his two sons and five grand children attending their music and sports activities. He made friends with everyone he met and enjoyed life to its fullest everyday. Marshall is survived by his loving wife Sonja of 59 years. His sons David Gage and his wife Diana, and Michael Gage and his wife Trish. His grandchildren Rachael Gage Jones (Lynn) and Ryan Gage, children of David and Diana. John Michael Gage, Jacob Gage and Emma Gage, children of Michael and Trish. Brother-in-Law Ronald Cinnamon and his wife Linda, niece Julie Christian, (Andy) and nephews Greg Cinnamon and Demian Gage and niece Leah Gage. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ross Gage and Stan Gage.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Leppert Mortuary and Allisonville Christian Church. A calling will take place at Leppert Mortuary, Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis on August 2 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Allisonville Christian Church on August 3 at 11:00 a.m. Calling at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Murray State Foundation/Marshall Gage Track Scholarship Fund and Indianapolis Downtown Kiwanis Club Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 31, 2019