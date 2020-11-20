John Martin
Plainfield - John Chandler Martin, 94 of Plainfield, passed away November 19, 2020. He was born May 31, 1926 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was the son of Howard Alva Martin and Barbara Walker Martin. He married Jane Ebner on October 31, 1959 in Indianapolis. John was a U. S. Navy Veteran of WWII and a graduate of Wayne University in Detroit, Michigan, with a major in chemistry. He worked as the manager of Medical, Security, and Safety at Carrier Corp. before retiring in 1988. He had previously worked for the University of Illinois and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. John was very active in his church and community. He volunteered with many organizations including American Red Cross, Visiting Nurse Service, Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, Dayspring Center, and the Plainfield School Corporation. He was a member of Plainfield United Methodist Church, Indianapolis Kiwanis Club, Izaak Walton League, and the American Society of Safety Engineers. He will be remembered for his love of family and compassion for others. Survivors include his wife, Jane Martin of Plainfield; daughters, Mary Anne Martin (Sonny Griffith) of Plainfield, Cathy Stenger (Orville) of Danville; grandchildren, Tyler Stenger, Hope Hale (Cris), Catherine, Mariel, and Will Griffith. John is predeceased by great-grandson Cypress Hale.
Private inurnment will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Plainfield United Methodist Church Mission Fund 600 Simmons Street Plainfield, IN 46168. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com