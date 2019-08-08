|
|
Mr. John Martin Lester, of Franklin, passed away on the early morning of Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born January 13, 1947 in Perry, Iowa, one of four children born to Martin Paul and Dorothy Louise (Cotton) Lester.
John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation from Indiana University and then graduated from IUPUI with a Master's in Public Administration. He was the owner of Lester Recreation Design LLC for 18 years and prior to that had been employed with Carmel-Clay Parks and Recreation Department in Carmel, Indiana as well as the Department of Parks and Recreation for the City of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.
John is survived by his wife, Rebecca Zan Lester; his sons, James Lewis Lester and Christopher John Lester; his step-daughters, Mary Christine Murphy and Cheryl Lynne (Steve) Kochenderfer; his grandchildren, Heather Lynn Murphy and Sean Andrew Murphy as well as his siblings, Gwen E. (David) Moore, Gene E. Lester and Joan M. Lester.
He was preceded in passing by his parents.
Memorial services will be conducted at a future date at the convenience of the family.
For those who are considering a memorial contribution, the family has suggested those be offered to Christ United Methodist Church, 8540 US 31 South, Indianapolis 46227.
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019