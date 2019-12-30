|
John Meyers
Indianapolis - John Alan Meyers, 61, passed away December 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born February 6, 1958 in Beech Grove, Indiana to James and Mary (Morone) Meyers. He was the 5th of seven children. John's Morone grandparents immigrated from Santa Ninfa, Sicily in 1924, making John one half Italian descent. The family is mentioned in "Indianapolis Italians." John was proud of his Italian heritage and telling stories from his childhood.
A 1976 Cathedral High School graduate, he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 40+ years, most recently as a senior project manager. He proudly earned his Bachelor's degree from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008.
While working at Blue Cross Blue Shield in 1981, John met the love of his life, Ronda Mayfield. They fell in love and married November 6, 1982 at Southport Baptist Church in Indianapolis. Together they created three beautiful children, Collin, Megan, and Ryan. For 37 years they filled their life with love, laughter, vacations, large Christmas gatherings, annual King's Island trips, family cookouts, holiday and birthday celebrations. He loved to contribute with his cooking and grilling. Service was a love language for John.
John knew and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He grew up in the Holy Name Catholic Church. After marriage, John and Ronda raised their family at Southport Baptist. They enjoyed many years of church fellowship and service there, meeting lifelong friends who've become family.
John was a deep-rooted fan of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He attended the Indy 500 each year since 1976 with his brothers, children, nieces and nephews. It was an important and special day of the year for him, filled with traditions. He was also an avid golfer. Many Saturday morning foursomes were played at Smock, Sarah Shank, and Pleasant Run to name a few of his favorite courses. He very much cared about his golf-game attire, and he'd often tease that he would surely be picked up by Callaway or Titleist upon his retirement. John also completed numerous Indianapolis Mini Marathons throughout the years with his family walking next to him.
In the last 4 years, he relished his new role as Papaw John to Natalie, Gabriel, Ava and Drew. He was so excited about the arrival of his future grandson. He and Ronda were very much in love with their grandchildren. There was not a thing he would not do for them.
He will be tremendously missed by so many loved ones and friends, for so many different reasons. Our hearts are broken, but we rejoice knowing that he is free from any suffering and seeing the face of Jesus.
John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ronda, children: Collin (Amanda) Meyers, Megan (Jeremy) Meyers-Stacy and Ryan (Mali) Meyers; grandchildren Natalie, Gabe and Baby Boy Meyers, Ava and Drew Stacy; brothers Jim (Linda) Meyers and Jeff Meyers; sisters: Marilyn Ross, Janet Meyers and Roseanne Bowman. John was dearly loved and also survived by Ron (Marilyn) Mayfield, Marla (Joe) Cummings, Clark (Terri) Mayfield, Heidi (Adam) Palmer, several nieces and nephews and his beloved miniature-schnauzer, Chloe. John was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Rick Meyers.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Singleton & Herr Mortuary and Memorial Center, 7602 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 99 W. Main Street, Greenwood, Indiana 46142 with an hour of visitation prior at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020