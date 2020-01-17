Resources
John Michael "Jack" Dore

John Michael Dore "Jack"

John Michael Dore "Jack" lost his battle with cancer 1/8/2020. Jack donated his body to science and asked that there be no service. A mass will be said by a long time family friend. Jack celebrated his 96th birthday 10/10/19. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Dore, of Arvada, Colorado.

Donations can be made in his name to ccalliance.org which raises money to increase colorectal cancer awareness and research.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
