Services
Franklin Township Chapel
5950 East Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN 46237-2207
(317) 783-3653
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:30 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory-Franklin Township
5950 E. Thompson Road
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John McDowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Michael McDowell


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Michael McDowell Obituary
John Michael McDowell

Indianapolis - John Michael McDowell, 34, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born April 14, 1985 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 2003. John joined the United States Air Force in 2005 where he served as loadmaster on the C17 Globemaster. He traveled the world with the Air Force and had the honor of flying President George W. Bush's entourage to Africa. He was stationed at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington until he left the Air Force in 2010. John spoke passionately about his time flying in the service and the friends he made there. He moved back to Indiana where he worked for AT&T for 2 years. He most recently worked at BC Forward as an IT Tech Team Lead. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his Grandpa Jack and his dad, Mike. He loved all kinds of sports. He was loved so much by his niece and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandfathers Fred Nordenbrock and John E. McDowell, and his grandmother Patricia McDowell. He is survived by his parents Mike and Susan McDowell; sister, Jami MacNaughten (Chris); niece, Tiva; nephews, Sol and Lio, and grandmother, Mary Nordenbrock. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00p.m. with visitation from 12:00 noon until time of service at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Rd., Indpls, In. 46237. Military honors will take place at the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take some time with a loved one to enjoy the outdoors, and look at the stars in memory of John.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Franklin Township Chapel
Download Now