|
|
John Michael McDowell
Indianapolis - John Michael McDowell, 34, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born April 14, 1985 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated from Franklin Central High School in 2003. John joined the United States Air Force in 2005 where he served as loadmaster on the C17 Globemaster. He traveled the world with the Air Force and had the honor of flying President George W. Bush's entourage to Africa. He was stationed at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington until he left the Air Force in 2010. John spoke passionately about his time flying in the service and the friends he made there. He moved back to Indiana where he worked for AT&T for 2 years. He most recently worked at BC Forward as an IT Tech Team Lead. John loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting with his Grandpa Jack and his dad, Mike. He loved all kinds of sports. He was loved so much by his niece and nephews. John was preceded in death by his grandfathers Fred Nordenbrock and John E. McDowell, and his grandmother Patricia McDowell. He is survived by his parents Mike and Susan McDowell; sister, Jami MacNaughten (Chris); niece, Tiva; nephews, Sol and Lio, and grandmother, Mary Nordenbrock. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00p.m. with visitation from 12:00 noon until time of service at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory-Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Rd., Indpls, In. 46237. Military honors will take place at the funeral home following the service. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take some time with a loved one to enjoy the outdoors, and look at the stars in memory of John.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019