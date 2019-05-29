Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 E. Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
1300 E. Adams Street
Franklin, IN
Reverend Dr. John N. Elliott Obituary
Reverend Dr. John N. Elliott

Franklin, IN. - The Reverend Dr. John N. Elliott 88, died on May 9, 2019 in Franklin, IN. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, Franklin, IN. ( 1 mile west of exit 90 on Interstate 65). Visitation will occur from 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM prior to the service. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.
