Services
Stevens Mortuary
5520 W 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 247-4493
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W. 16th Street
Indianapolis,, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
5301 W. 16th Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - John N. Tucker, 88, of Indianapolis passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher Catholic Church 5301 W. 16th Street Indianapolis, IN on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also be held at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary .net
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 6, 2019
