Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Castleton United Methodist Church
7101 Shadeland Avenue
John "Jack" Okey


1932 - 2019
John "Jack" Okey Obituary
John "Jack" Okey

Indianapolis - 87, passed away July 2, 2019. He was born May 11, 1932 in St. Paul, MN. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Avenue. Jack is survived by his wife, Jerry Okey; four children; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Castleton United Methodist Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
