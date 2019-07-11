|
|
John "Jack" Okey
Indianapolis - 87, passed away July 2, 2019. He was born May 11, 1932 in St. Paul, MN. Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon at Castleton United Methodist Church, 7101 Shadeland Avenue. Jack is survived by his wife, Jerry Okey; four children; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Castleton United Methodist Church. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019