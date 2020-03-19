|
|
John Oliver Summers
Longboat Key, FL - John Oliver Summers, 81, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away Saturday, February 29th at his residence surrounded by family. John was born on July 21, 1938 in Evansville, to Oliver and Marguerite Summers. He attended Pike High School, received an undergraduate degree in Engineering Science, a Master of Science in Industrial Administration, and a Ph.D. in Management from Purdue University. On September 10, 1961, he married his wife of 58 years, Anne (Chamberlin) Summers, and raised two daughters, Jill and Debbie.
John was a Professor of Marketing at Indiana University for 33 years and taught courses in the undergrad, masters, and doctoral programs. He published over 30 research manuscripts in marketing journals as well as served on their editorial boards for 26 years. John received multiple awards from doctoral students, Purdue University, Indiana University, and professional associations.
While John will be remembered by students for his relentless use of his red pen and doctorate classes in his basement, friends and family also remember his passion for Purdue basketball and football, Hawaiian vacations, gratitude for beach views on drives to the grocery, and love for his family. He was a role model of integrity, discipline and loyalty and lived retirement to the fullest, traveling with Anne, playing golf, and visiting family. Despite his professional achievements, John claimed Jill and Debbie were his top life accomplishments. "Papa John" found joy in his grandchildren and cherished memory making vacations. Wherever they were, activities included watching movies, ice cream, and dance parties.
John is survived by his wife Anne, two daughters, Jill Schein of Zionsville and Debra Hays of Indianapolis, four grandchildren, Katelyn Schein, Kiley Schein, Logan Hays and Griffin Hays, two sons in law, Cary Schein and Aaron Hays, and two sisters, Delores Bender of Zionsville and Phyllis Nicholson of Rochester, MI. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to the IU Foundation c/o John O Summers PhD Student Support Fund and the John Purdue Club.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020