John P. "Jack" Isenbarger
Muncie - John P. "Jack" Isenbarger, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on June 20, 1923 in LaCrosse, to Paul and Mazie (Palm) Isenbarger. He graduated from Muncie Central as President of his class and attended DePauw University where he played football and basketball and was later inducted into its Athletic Hall of Fame.
After graduation, he worked for Durham Manufacturing Co., Warner Machine and as President of Builders Concrete, Muncie Stone Company and Duracrete Products, Inc. He served his country with honor in WW II where he was a first lieutenant and was decorated with several awards including a Purple Heart.
Though not required to, he also served again in the Korean War. In uniform, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth "Jean" Phillips and they remained married for 57 years until her passing.
After serving his country, he continued to serve the state of Indiana and the Muncie community. A lifelong Republican, he served two terms as County Commissioner of Delaware County. He served 4 terms as the oldest living member of the Muncie City Council. He served as the Delaware County Republican Chairman.
Indiana Governor Orr appointed him Chair of the Indiana Parole Board and Chair of the Indiana Highway Department, the largest employer in the state of Indiana. Governor Bowen and Governor Orr both awarded him with the Sagamore of the Wabash (Indiana's highest distinction) for his public service.
He served as President of Rotary, The Muncie Club, Delaware Country Club and did work for the local United Way and YMCA. He was a long-time member of High Street Methodist church and served on its finance committee. He served as a Volunteer at Ball Hospital and served on the Boards of Westminster, American National Bank and Old National Bank. He was a 32nd Mason and continued to donate to the Shriners and s as well as other charities until his passing.
At age 82, he married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Quinn who survives him. He was a caring father, husband and friend who loved his family, God, country, state, community, many friends and WaWaSee.
He is survived by his loving wife Wanda, sons John Phillips Isenbarger, Thomas Paul Isenbarger (Cindy), Philip Lee Isenbarger (Jenny), grandchildren Tom Isenbarger, Scott Isenbarger, Jake Isenbarger, Luke Isenbarger, Matt Isenbarger, Jack Isenbarger, Katie Isenbarger and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at High Street United Methodist Church with services immediately to follow. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum with Military Rites by the US Army and Veterans of Delaware County.
In lieu of flowers. The family requests donations to , High Street Methodist Church or the Muncie Community Foundation.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
