John Parish
Franklin, IN - John Parish, 85, of Franklin, IN passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Aspen Trace Nursing Home in Greenwood, IN, surrounded throughout the day by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin. John was born July 5, 1934 in Franklin, to Ray and Francis (Lee) Parish. He married Sharon (Cisco) Parish on February 25, 1966.
John was a graduate of Franklin High School, Class of 52. Many of his high school classmates were lifelong friends. He joined Ford Motor Co. after serving in the military and enjoyed 40 years as a buyer working alongside many friends. John was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Franklin Masonic Lodge, Franklin American Legion 205, and past member of Hillview Country Club.
John, especially enjoyed playing golf with friends and family. He coached his sons' in Little League for several years. He enjoyed watching all sports, especially IU basketball.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (Mike) Wallace of Franklin, sons Jeff Parish (Liza Holtkamp), Bob (Cindy) Edwards of Greenwood, and Rick (Allison) Edwards of Union, Kentucky. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Nicholas and Abigail Wallace, Brad and Margo Parish, Craig and Brooke Edwards and Michael and David Edwards.
Pastor Andy Kinsey will celebrate his life with a service on Tuesday, January 28th at 11AM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin IN. Visitation will be Monday, January 27th from 4PM until 7PM. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin. Online condolences may be made at www.swartz mortuary.com for information 317-738-0202. The family respectfully requests donations to be made in memory of John Parish to Grace United Methodist Church 1300 East Adams Street Franklin IN. 46131 or The Indiana Parkinson's Foundation 14350 Mundy Drive Noblesville IN 46060 or at www.indianaparkinson.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020