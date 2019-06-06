|
|
John Patrick "Jack" Henderson, Jr.
Indianapolis - John Patrick "Jack" Henderson, Jr., passed away on June 3, 2019 at the age of 63. Jack was born in Gary, IN on March 17, 1956 to the late John Patrick Henderson, Sr. and Dorothy Matthews Henderson. He was a graduate of Andrean High School and earned his Bachelor's degree from Indiana University and Master's degree from University of Indianapolis. While at IU, he pledged Tau Kappa Epsilon and remained close with many of his fraternity brothers until his passing. During his career, Jack worked as a physical therapist, most recently as an independent provider with Therapy on Wheels. He was a member of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA). Jack loved giving of himself and helping others. He was thoughtful and caring and gave freely of his time, whether it was volunteering with Second Helpings, mentoring local students, or just being an active and present member in the lives of his family and many friends. He enjoyed music, gardening, golf, sailing, food and wine tastings, traveling, the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and of course, his beloved IU Hoosiers.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy; brother Bill Henderson; brother-in-law Mark Campbell; niece Tina Burns; and nephew Chris Kingrey.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife and best friend, Karen S. (Stranan) Henderson, whom he married on May 30, 1997; sisters Valorie Tuft and Andrea Burns; father-in-law Frank Stranan; sister-in-law Sheryl Montanari (Jim); brother-in-law Steve Stranan; sister-in-law Joni Campbell; nieces and nephews Jennifer (Rafael) Torres, Allison Kingrey, Heather (Luis) Acuna, Scott Tuft, Stacy (Stefan) Patterson, Derrick Burns, Kari (Joe) Tetzner, Claire Montanari, Drew Montanari, Landon Campbell, McKenzie Campbell and Abigail Campbell; 12 great-nieces and nephews as well as his extended family of loving friends.
Friends may call from 1pm until 3pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, where his memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 3pm. Memorial contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Mental Health America.
Condolences may be shared on Jack's online tribute page at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019