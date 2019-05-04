John R. "Bob" Bevis



Indianapolis - John R. "Bob" Bevis, 83, lifelong Indianapolis resident, passed away May 2, 2019. Mr. Bevis was born April 16, 1936, in Indianapolis, to the late Fred and Ella Mae (Schweir) Bevis. He married his wife of 64 years, Lois, on February 25, 1955.



Bob proudly attended Warren Central High School and graduated from Arsenal Technical High School. He enjoyed a career primarily in the food industry, having worked for Standard Grocery, Dustex Division of Benzol Corportation, Nicholas Food Brokers, and retired from Acosta Food. He was a member of Indian Creek Christian Church and was previously quite active at Beech Grove First Christian Church. Bob was also a member of the Beech Grove Lions Club and bowled many years on the Holy Name Men's Bowling League. One to enjoy the outdoors, he spent time camping, hunting, fishing, and boating. Above all, he was strongly devoted to his family and will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by siblings, Wilfred Bevis, Ed Bevis, Betty Downey, and Rose Phillips.



Survivors include his wife, Lois; sons, Rob (Janet) Bevis of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ron (Karen) Bevis of Greenwood; sister, Florence Young; grandchildren, Brian (Erin), Dan (Rebecca), Jaclyn, Jake, and Aaron Bevis; great grandchildren, Julian and Keating Bevis.



Friends and family will gather Monday, May 6, 2019, 4 to 8 p.m., in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 4, 2019