Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
More Obituaries for John Brehm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Brehm


1928 - 2019
John R. Brehm Obituary
John R. Brehm

Indianapolis - 91, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born March 5, 1928 to the late Richard and Ruth Rinehart Brehm. John was a graduate of Earlham College where met his lovely wife to be, Muriel. He also played baseball at Earlham College. John served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was an agent for the IRS from 1968 until his retirement in 2006. John was a member of North Central Church of Christ. He was an avid baseball fan, especially the Cincinnati Reds. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren play ball.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd.

John is survived by his loving children, John (Debbie) Brehm, Jay (Kathryn) Brehm and Rebecca (Charles) Kime; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Brehm, Jeremy (Amanda) Brehm, Jordan Brehm, Kristin (Lee) Calles, Jason Brehm, Lauren Brehm (Fernando Dri), Peter Brehm (fiancé, Shelby) and Kathryn Kime; and great-grandchildren, Norah, Ryder and Jonah Brehm and Liam and Lillian Calles. John was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Muriel in 2014.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the We Care We Share Ministry at North Central Church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 16, 2019
