John "Johnny" R. Carter Sr.



Mr. John "Johnny" R. Carter Sr., 74, passed away Friday June 5, 2020. On Saturday, June 13, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m.~1 p.m. at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.









