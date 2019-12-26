|
John R. Claytor
Cicero - John R. Claytor, age 100, of Cicero, Indiana died December 23, 2019. He was the last survivor of seven children of William and Iva Maude (Schlosser) Claytor. He was born November 23, 1919 in Hartford City, Indiana. He is survived by his five children, Annette Dubois (Terrie Valentine) of Wabash, Indiana, Michael Claytor (Debbie Winchester) of Carmel, Indiana, David Claytor (Denise Willey) of Apollo Beach, Florida, Elizabeth (Jim) Magers of Noblesville, Indiana, and Sarah (Dennis) Wagner of Zionsville, Indiana, nine grandchildren and eleven greatgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Juanita (Crouse) Claytor, his parents and his siblings, Lucille Claytor, Bernadette (Richard) Townsend, Mary (Tom) Hall, Joseph (Doris) Claytor, Deloris (Robert) Marchal, Jacqueline (William) Ruble and a grandchild, Matthew Claytor.
He graduated from Hartford City High School in 1937. He married Juanita Crouse on May 24, 1947 in Hartford City.
He was an Army veteran of World War II, a life member of the Elks Lodge and was recently recognized as a 75 year member of the American Legion. During High School he became interested in magic and performed for various social groups as well as the Veterans Hospital in Marion. After his military service he worked for the Hartford Glass Company for 23 years before opening two Nickerson Farms restaurants at New Lisbon and Little Point, Indiana. After retirement, while spending winters in Florida, he and his wife entertained seniors with his magic shows.
In 1939 he attended the George Barr Umpires School in Orlando Florida. He officiated High School Basketball and Baseball games throughout Indiana.
His hobby was working with stained and kiln fired glass. His work graced the homes of family, friends, neighbors and charity fundraisers.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 pm, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hartley Funeral Home, 209 W. Jackson St., Cicero, Indiana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 Pearl Street, Cicero, Indiana. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, Indiana.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Sacred Heart Food Pantry. You may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019