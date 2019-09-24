Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Resources
More Obituaries for John Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. "Jr" Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. "Jr" Evans Obituary
John R. "JR" Evans

Indianapolis - John R. "JR" Evans 74, of Indianapolis passed away September 20, 2019.

He was born in Indianapolis to the late James and Maxine Evans.

He is survived by his loving wife Suzy Evans; children Jonathan Evans, Stepsons Butch (Julie) Hoyt, and Steven (Kelli) Hoyt; grandchildren Timothy Evans, Jacob Evans, William Evans, Sean Evans, Ethan Evans, Chanie Hoyt, Cydney Hoyt, Skylar Hornsby, Jake Hornsby, Gabrielle Hoyt, Isabelle Hoyt, and Zack Hoyt; sisters Nancy White, Barbara Denzio, and Virginia Driver; and brother Don Mills.

Visitation will be held Thursday September 26th from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135 Greenwood, IN 46143.

Funeral Services will be Friday September 27th at 12:00 PM in the funeral home, With burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Download Now