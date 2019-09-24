|
|
John R. "JR" Evans
Indianapolis - John R. "JR" Evans 74, of Indianapolis passed away September 20, 2019.
He was born in Indianapolis to the late James and Maxine Evans.
He is survived by his loving wife Suzy Evans; children Jonathan Evans, Stepsons Butch (Julie) Hoyt, and Steven (Kelli) Hoyt; grandchildren Timothy Evans, Jacob Evans, William Evans, Sean Evans, Ethan Evans, Chanie Hoyt, Cydney Hoyt, Skylar Hornsby, Jake Hornsby, Gabrielle Hoyt, Isabelle Hoyt, and Zack Hoyt; sisters Nancy White, Barbara Denzio, and Virginia Driver; and brother Don Mills.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 26th from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Forest Lawn Funeral Home 1977 S. State Rd. 135 Greenwood, IN 46143.
Funeral Services will be Friday September 27th at 12:00 PM in the funeral home, With burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019