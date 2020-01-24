Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Fortville, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Fortville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Evelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Evelo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Evelo Obituary
John R. Evelo

Indianapolis - John R. Evelo, 81, passed away peacefully due to complications from dementia. He retired as a Spanish teacher, football and cross country coach from Lawrence Central High School. John is survived by his wife of over 59 years Connie M. (Pulsford) Evelo; daughter, Therese (Luis) Sanchez and children, Jasmine and James; sons, Douglas (Katleen) Evelo, and children John, James and Joe; and Christopher Evelo and children Morgan and Travis; siblings, Elizabeth, Susan and Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Rose.

Calling: Wed, Jan 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Fortville. Funeral Mass: Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -