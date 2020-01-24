|
John R. Evelo
Indianapolis - John R. Evelo, 81, passed away peacefully due to complications from dementia. He retired as a Spanish teacher, football and cross country coach from Lawrence Central High School. John is survived by his wife of over 59 years Connie M. (Pulsford) Evelo; daughter, Therese (Luis) Sanchez and children, Jasmine and James; sons, Douglas (Katleen) Evelo, and children John, James and Joe; and Christopher Evelo and children Morgan and Travis; siblings, Elizabeth, Susan and Joe. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Rose.
Calling: Wed, Jan 29, 2020 from 11 to 1 pm at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Fortville. Funeral Mass: Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Burial: Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020