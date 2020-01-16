|
|
John R. Roberson
Indianapolis - John R. Roberson, 70, of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 2, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN to Wendell Wade Roberson and Dorothy Lee (Goss) Roberson. He married Vicki (Hale) Roberson on July 21, 1973 in Speedway, IN; she survives.
John was a 1967 graduate of Mooresville High School and attended Ball State University and the United States Naval Academy of Music. He served in the 3rd Army Band where during his time he played for many Military Honors. He had worked for the United States Postal Service for 44 years retiring in 2017. John also enjoyed being an amateur weather spotter, a member of the NRA, and was an avid golfer. He became a Christian in 1986 and never tired of learning and sharing more about Jesus Christ with whom he shares eternity. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Christian Church in Greenwood.
Survivors include his wife Vicki (Hale) Roberson of Greenwood, IN, his daughter Sarah Austin and son in law Alex Austin of Greenwood, IN, a grandson Brett Austin, a sister Wendilee Fisher (Ken) of Camby, IN; two nieces; and one nephew. He was the beloved "Poppy" to Brett and his two great-nieces Jessica and Katelyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pastor Mike Sheley will conduct a celebration of John's life on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1PM at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 381 North Bluff Road, in Greenwood, IN where friends may call from 10AM till service time at the church. Burial will follow with military honors conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Greenwood, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46240 or at . Swartz Family Church and Chapel - Funeral and Cremation Services in Greenwood, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-881-0202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020