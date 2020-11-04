1/
John Raymond Molitor
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
John Raymond Molitor

Carmel - John Raymond Molitor of Carmel passed peacefully October 30, 2020. He was born to John Parker Molitor and Lois Rodecap Molitor, in Garrett, Indiana on August 30, 1949, who survive. Other survivors include his sister, Nathalie Fairfax; his wife of 40 years, Nancy; children, Elizabeth (wife of Christopher) Miller, Jack Molitor, Kathleen Molitor, and Daniel Molitor; grandsons, Connor Rees and Ethan Miller.

John was an accomplished attorney who specialized in matters pertaining to zoning and city planning. A Mass celebrating John's life will be held Wednesday, November 25 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel where he had been a member over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in John's name to the Humane Society of Hamilton County or the Little Sisters of the Poor.

A fuller obituary will be released at a later time.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
