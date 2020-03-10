|
|
John Rieck
Indianapolis - John W. Rieck, 99, of Indianapolis, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 5, 1921 to the late John C and Helen Sponsel Rieck.
He married Laurella (Lolly) Heath Rieck in 1941. They had a wonderful and blessed marraige of 77 years. Mr. Rieck had worked at the E.C. Atkins Co, Merz Engineering Co., and retired from Western Electric Co., in 1980 as a Senior Design Engineer for 23 years. John was a continuous member of St. John's United Church of Christ since May of 1943 and more than a 60 year member of the Greenwood Masonic and Cryptic Mason Lodges. His hobbies were gardening and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laurella (Lolly), his son, Lowell W. Rieck and his daughters, Lois Jean Rieck, Jacqueline (Jackie) Rieck, and his sister, Marion Rieck Benton.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, at 11:30am at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bell Choir, St. John's United Church of Christ, 7031 S. East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227. Online condolences may be shared at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020