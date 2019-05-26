|
John Robert Henderson
Indianapolis - 88, passed away May 23, 2019. He was born March 18, 1931 to the late John Reed and Lettie Henderson. John was a graduate of Warren Central High School. He married Patricia Ann Huntsinger in 1952, and was a Tool & Die maker for General Motors for 32 years, retiring in 1991. John was a member of First Bible Apostolic Church. He loved wintering in Bradenton Beach, FL, fishing and re-connecting with friends. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with funeral services there Thursday at 11:00 a.m.
John is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia Henderson; daughters, Kathy Henderson, Kim Driver (Rick House) and Kelly Showers (Mark); grandchildren, Kaylee Showers (Dan Sweeney), Kody Showers (Jamie), John Henderson, Ruth Anne Henderson and Bobby Crago; two great- grandchildren; brothers, Ronnie Henderson and Kenny Henderson; brother-in-law, Jim Brewster; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Henderson; sisters, Margaret Brewster, Beverly Noles and Ellenor Mitthoefer; and brothers, Jack Henderson and Clifton Demude. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019