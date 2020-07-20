1/1
John Robert Simon
1953 - 2020
John Robert Simon

Indianapolis - John Robert Simon passed away on July 14th, 2020 at the age of 66. Born in 1953, John was the son of Robert and Helaine Simon from the Indianapolis north side. Growing up in the Meridian Hills neighborhood, he attended Delaware Trails Elementary School and Northview Middle School prior to graduating from Park School in 1972. John later attended Indiana University's School of Business in Bloomington, where he received a Bachelor's degree in 1976.

Following college, John joined his father in business at the Gulling Automotive Warehouse. Upon his father's retirement, John assumed ownership of its subsidiary (Gulling Small Engine) and remained its president until 2006. It was also during this period that John had two children: Elliot Simon and Erin Maddox (Tyler). He became a Microsoft Certified Professional in 2007, transitioning the fascination he obtained with computers later in life into a career path he would maintain until his retirement.

John will be remembered for his lifelong passion for music, which he acquired as a Beatles fan during his youth. When he was not attending a local concert or listening to one of the albums from his music collection, John found his greatest enjoyment playing guitar and recording his own music. It was a passion he would maintain until the final days of his life.

John is survived by his mother; his sister, Anne Ellman (Mark); and his two children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (www.indianavenuealliance.org/donate) in his name.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
