John Rosenbarger
Leesburg, FL - John Rosenbarger, 76, Florida, (formerly of Indiana) passed away on August 30, 2019. Visitation: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:30-6:00pm at Geist Christian Church, 12756 Promise Road, Fishers, IN. Graveside service: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30am at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. Celebration of Life and Condolences: see full obituary at www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019