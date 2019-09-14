Services
Randall and Roberts Funeral Home
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Geist Christian Church
12756 Promise Road
Fishers, IN
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
2097 W. Alto Road
Kokomo, IN
John Rosenbarger

John Rosenbarger Obituary
John Rosenbarger

Leesburg, FL - John Rosenbarger, 76, Florida, (formerly of Indiana) passed away on August 30, 2019. Visitation: Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:30-6:00pm at Geist Christian Church, 12756 Promise Road, Fishers, IN. Graveside service: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30am at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN. Celebration of Life and Condolences: see full obituary at www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
