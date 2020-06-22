John "Jack" Russell
Indianapolis - Passed June 19, 2020. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27 from 12-1pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. A funeral service will be immediately after at 1pm. To see full obituary, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.