|
|
John Snedeker
Indianapolis - 73, passed away April 25, 2019. He was born November 14, 1945 in Traverse City, Michigan to the late John W. and Jean (Valley) Snedeker. John was a graduate of Greensburg High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. John worked as a computer programmer for the banking and insurance industry for 30 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel.
John is survived by his loving wife, Arlene S. Snedeker; daughter, Jill D. Snedeker; son, John S. Snedeker (Katie Moss); and sister, Susan V. Conk (Steve).
Memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to St. John United Church of Christ, 11910 E. Prospect St., Indianapolis, IN 46239.www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019