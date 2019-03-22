|
|
John Spoonamore
Indianapolis - John R. "JR" Spoonamore, 80, Indianapolis passed away unexpectedly following back surgery on March 16, 2019. Born October 11, 1938 in Somerset, KY to the late Clyde and Donnie (Childers) Spoonamore, he retired from Navistar after 40 years of service. An avid hunter, he really enjoyed deer and turkey season. His hobbies included puzzles, watching NASCAR and listening to country music.
Survivors include his wife Linda; children, Teresa Wise, Brenda Burns, Donna Rea and Michael Spoonamore; step-son, Michael Speckman; sister, Betty Timmons; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and best friend, Steve Jeffris. He was preceded in death by brother, Denton Spoonamore.
He was also preceded in death by wife Betty Spoonamore and her son, Bob Henderson. Her children, Cheryl Peters and Bill Henderson also survive.
Visitation will be observed 10-1:00 Pm Saturday, March 23 at G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, followed by the funeral at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Acton Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your local hospice program. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 22, 2019