John Stafford
Indianapolis - 88, passed away February 21, 2020. He was born March 11, 1931 in Bedford, Indiana to the late James and Altha Stafford. John was an honors graduate of Tech High School in Indianapolis and received his Bachelors Degree from Indiana University and his Masters Degree from the University of Colorado. He was a dedicated teacher, first in Warren Township and then at Westminster High School in Westminster, Colorado. John excelled in preparing his students academically and revered in the delight of knowing many of them as individuals. While teaching in Colorado, John prepared his AP Biology students so that nearly all of them passed their AP exams, earning them university credit and with the majority of them achieving the highest possible score. He was a champion, not only for his students, but for his teaching colleagues as well, having served three terms as president of the Warren Township Teachers Association. John was a dedicated and generous friend to many, both in Colorado and Indianapolis.
A celebration of life will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:30 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 East Washington Street.
John is survived by his brothers, David Stafford of San Antonio, Texas; Steve Stafford of Napa, California; and sister, Kathleen Bradley of Seymour, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his sister, JoAnn Poindexter. www.shirleybrothers.com.
