Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castleton Church of the Nazarene
7848 Allisonville Road,
Indianapolis, IN
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Castleton Church of the Nazarene
7848 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Castleton Church of the Nazarene
7848 Allisonville Road
Indianapolis, IN
John Steen Arthur


1939 - 2019
John Steen Arthur Obituary
John Steen Arthur

Indianapolis - John S. Arthur, 79, of Indianapolis passed away on September 23, 2019. Born November 12, 1939 to L. Dale and Mary (Loughery) Arthur in Charlotte, North Carolina. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy as a medic. During his career, John worked as a metallurgist for Ertels Manufacturing. He was a 40-year member of the Castleton Church of the Nazarene, where he served for many years as the church photographer and playing with the praise band. He loved music- especially classical, playing his guitar, and was always creative in his many ventures in life. John's sense of humor and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

John is survived by his wife, Verna L. (Thomas) Arthur, whom he married on July 16, 1983. He is also survived by his many beloved nieces and nephews who were very dear to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Dale Arthur and Richard Arthur.

Friends may call from 4-7pm on Friday, September 27th and from 10-11am on Saturday, September 28th at Castleton Church of the Nazarene, 7848 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow calling on Saturday beginning at 11am. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
