|
|
John Stephen Leemhuis
Indianapolis - John S. Leemhuis (64) died peacefully in his home on Sunday, January 12, surrounded by his family. John was born June 2, 1955, in Indianapolis to Jack and Rosie Leemhuis. He is survived by his wife Bet, sons Jack (Melissa), Frank, and Tim, brother Tom (Mary Elizabeth), sister Mary (Kevin), and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of The Latin School of Indianapolis and Marion College, John remained in Indianapolis his whole life, working for Ernst & Young as a CPA before joining the Indiana Sports Corp. John then started his own accounting firm, Leemhuis Group, later merging and forming Petrow, Kane, & Leemhuis.
John passionately served in many Indianapolis organizations over the years, including the Catholic Business Exchange, St. Pius X School Board and Athletic Committee, the Catholic Youth Organization, Allisonville Youth Baseball & Softball Board and Challenger Division, Penrod Society, Catholic Cemeteries Association, and a number of professional accounting groups. Later in life, John found a passion for teaching, serving as an adjunct professor of accounting at Marian University.
John was loved by all, but no one gave him more happiness than his family. Some of John's favorite things to do included attending and coaching his sons' many sporting events, Notre Dame football, and spending time with Bet in their second home on St. Simons Island, Georgia. In addition to his love for his Indiana family, John embraced his wife's southern roots through frequent visits with her family in Virginia. John never met a stranger, and everyone he interacted with was touched by his love.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 2PM to 5PM and on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with a Catholic funeral mass immediately following at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's name to the IU Health Foundation Lung Transplant Program, located at 1633 N. Capitol Ave, Suite 1200, Indianapolis, IN 46202, from which John received the gift of a lung transplant in June of 2016.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020