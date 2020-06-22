John Stephen Stark
John "Steve" Stark, 63, of Indianapolis, passed away at home from cardiac arrest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1957 to John R. and Bonnie J. (Gardner) Stark in Indianapolis, Indiana. Survivors include his mother, Bonnie, and his sister, Becky Stark Boulse.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, with services at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center, 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.