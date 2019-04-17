|
John Stieneker
Shelbyville - John R. Stieneker, 77, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
He was born January 5, 1942 in Huntingburg, IN. to Russell W. and Dorothea M. (Eckstein) Stieneker.
He married Karen S. Hirschauer on April 18, 1960, and she survives.
He is also survived by his son, Troy D. Stieneker (Jill); daughter, Laura Stieneker-Taylor (Bill), all of Shelbyville; grandsons, Dustin Stieneker, of Oregon; Tyler Stieneker, of Greenwood; Granddaughter, Lucy Ann Furiak, of Shelbyville; great-granddaughter, Emery Jean Stieneker; brothers, Phillip Stieneker (Billie); Joseph Stieneker (Ann); sister, Catherine Creel, all of Shelbyville; beloved Aunt, Loretta Eckstein, of Shelbyville; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Ruby.
John was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a lifetime member of the ATA and Knights of Columbus Council 822, and a member of the 4th degree Vincent Bacquelin Assembly #2693.
He graduated from Shelbyville High School in 1959. In 1961, he joined Local 73, which is now Local 440, Plumbers and Steam Fitters of the United States and Canada. He then completed instructor training at Purdue University and became an instructor for Local 440 Apprenticeship Program of Plumbers and Steam Fitters. He was a business agent for Local 440 until his retirement in 2004. He had been an active member of Local 440 for 58 years.
John was director of the Columbus Gun Club. He was also a proctor for the State of Indiana for the Plumbing Commission. John received the Sagamore of the Wabash award in 2003.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He and his dogs were the neighborhood watchmen, as well as the neighborhood characters. He was an accomplished trap shooter. He was also active in the Shelby County Democratic Party.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Murphy-Parks Funeral Service, 703 S. Harrison Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176. The rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 125 E. Broadway Street, Shelbyville, with Father Mike Keucher officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Shelby County Habitat for Humanity, P O Box 274, Shelbyville, IN. 46176.
Funeral Directors, Greg, Sheila, and Stuart Parks are honored to serve the Stieneker family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.murphyparks.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 17, 2019