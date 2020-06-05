John Strelnieks
John Strelnieks was born in Liepaja, Latvia to Fricis Herberts Strelnieks and Elza Strelnieks on 7-8-1938. When Russian communists invaded Latvia, his family fled. Following six years in a Displaced Persons Camp in Germany after WW II, John's parents, three siblings, and grandmother emigrated to the United States in 1950. His family lived in Texas prior to settling in Indianapolis in 1952. John was a graduate of Arsenal Technical High School, class of 1957. He attended Indiana University and worked in the IT field and sales.
John is survived by brothers Andris, Vilnis (Maija), and sister Mara Peffley (Monty). Also nieces Laila Strelnieks, Kristin Zeid, the late Karin Strelnieks, and nephews Erik Strelnieks, and Andrew Peffley, as well as favorite cousin Skaidrite Hildebrants Hatfield. John leaves additional family in Latvia and friends in the Indianapolis area.
After retirement from IT work, John went into business for himself and secured six patents. He established an international business, Candlefun, which allowed him to express his artistic and creative side.
John had an avid interest in science and medicine and wished to donate his body to the Indiana University Medical School. John passed away on 1-29-2020. At John's request, no services were held. If anyone wishes to make a memorial donation, please do so to your favorite charity.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.