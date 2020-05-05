John T. Barber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Barber

Indianapolis - John T. Barber, 90, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Community Hospital South. He was born on Tuesday, January 28, 1930 to the late Owen Franklin and Ida Helen (Traylor) Barber in Washington, Indiana.

John enlisted in the United States Air Force on January 3, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana and served his country until December 10, 1954. Years later he met the love of his life, Lillian Sue Cummins and they married on November 24, 1982 until her passing on October 1, 2016.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Hensen; son, Rick Winkler; daughters, Cindy Wethington, Janet Winkler; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel. There will be a limit of 25 people in the building at once. Family requesting all visitors to wear a mask.

Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be private to family only.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Indiana Funeral Care - Greenwood
2433 East Main St
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 348-1570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved