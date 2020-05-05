John T. Barber



Indianapolis - John T. Barber, 90, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Community Hospital South. He was born on Tuesday, January 28, 1930 to the late Owen Franklin and Ida Helen (Traylor) Barber in Washington, Indiana.



John enlisted in the United States Air Force on January 3, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana and served his country until December 10, 1954. Years later he met the love of his life, Lillian Sue Cummins and they married on November 24, 1982 until her passing on October 1, 2016.



He is survived by his sister, Mary Hensen; son, Rick Winkler; daughters, Cindy Wethington, Janet Winkler; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Friday, May 8, 2020 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm at Indiana Funeral Care/Greenwood Chapel. There will be a limit of 25 people in the building at once. Family requesting all visitors to wear a mask.



Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be private to family only.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store