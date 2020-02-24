|
|
John T. Jameson, Jr.
Indianapolis - John T. Jameson Jr. died at home at age 94 on February 20, 2020. He was bom in Indianapolis, the second of three children of John T. Jameson, Sr. and Florence H. Jameson. He left Shortridge High School during his senior year, and enlisted in the Army Air Corp. After training, he was based in England as a navigator in a B-17 squadron, and became his squadron's lead navigator at age 19. When the war ended, he remained in Europe to help establish the European Transport System, a program to revive Germany's civilian air transportation system in Frankfort, Germany. After graduating from Princeton University in 1950, he began his business life with his family's mortgage company, Equitable Securities. In 1970 he transitioned into a career as a commercial real estate appraiser until his retirement.
He was a skilled woodworker, avid golfer, tennis player, and sailor, and spent summers in Leland, Michigan, surrounded by his family and life-long friends.
He was pre-deceased by his parents; and sisters, Florence Miller and Susannah Mayberry. John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth C. Jameson; his son, John T. Jameson, III; daughter, Tucker Trimble (James); son, Joseph C. Jameson (Kim); and son, Booth S. Jameson (Jennifer); along with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He had a kind heart and gentle soul, and will be missed.
He has slipped the surly bonds of earth, and now dances the skies on laughter-silvered wings...
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020