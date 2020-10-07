John T. McCord



John T. McCord, 97, born 11/2/22, passed away 10/3/20. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Snyder McCord. He is survived by daughters Anne McCord and Carole McCord Rogers (David Cleaver); granddaughters Jill Ziegler (Dan) and Joy Howard (James); great-granddaughters Wren and Tessa Howard; and Poppy, the cat. He graduated from Shortridge High School and Butler University. He served in the Army Air Corps as a B-29 pilot. He was enroute to California to join the war effort in the Pacific theater when WWII ended. John was employed many years in a printing and publishing business. He was a skilled carpenter, enjoyed golfing and was an avid canoeist. He was an adviser to an Explorer Post and took groups of scouts on canoe trips to the boundary waters of Minnesota. He and Shirley enjoyed traveling to Nags Head, NC, Yellowstone National Park and many other national parks and monuments. Many thanks to the Rosegate Memory Care staff for the care he received the last months of his life and to the hospice team who made him comfortable at the end. Indiana Funeral Care is handling cremation arrangements. There will be no services.









