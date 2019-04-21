Services
Indiana Memorial Cremation and Funeral Care
3562 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 637-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mulkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. "Buzz" Mulkey


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John T. "Buzz" Mulkey Obituary
John "Buzz" T. Mulkey

Indianapolis - John "Buzz" T. Mulkey, 69, passed from this world on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was born on Monday, November 7, 1949 to John M. Mulkey and Dorthy K. (Flemning) Hines in Indianapolis. He worked at Delux Check Printers, Union Carbide, & V.A. Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. Mulkey and Dorthy K. (Flemning) Hines. He is survived by loving wife of 43 years Phyllis "Misty" (Gladney) Mulkey, stepson Michael T. Gladney, grandson Dillon Baker, granddaughter Linzie Buford and 1 great grandson. Sister Kathy Bays, brother Joe Revel, step mother Rosemary Mulkey, several nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends. There will be no services. He is loved and greatly missed by all who knew him. Entrusted to Indiana Memorial Cremation & Funeral Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now