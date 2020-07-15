John T. "Jack" Oliver
Indianapolis - John T. "Jack" Oliver, 79, of Indianapolis passed away on July 13, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stevens Mortuary 5520 W. 10th Street Indianapolis, IN 46224 on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 3354 West 30th Street Indianapolis, Indiana 46222 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. To read the full-length obituary or to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.stevensmortuary.net
.