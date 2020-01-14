Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
John "Jack" Thar


1948 - 2020
John "Jack" Thar Obituary
John "Jack" Thar

Indianapolis - 71, passed away January 8, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1948 in Chicago, IL.

A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. There will be 2 hours of gathering for friends and family from 2pm - 4pm, with a celebration of life service immediately following at 4pm. To view the full obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
