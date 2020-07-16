1/
John Thomas Martin
John Thomas Martin

Indianapolis - John Thomas Martin, 39, of Indianapolis, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1981 in Indianapolis

He was the owner of Carbonix and iKart Racing. John achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his children, Timothy, William, and Alexa; his parents, Tim and Laura Martin; grandmother, Alice Martin; Jackie Martin; nieces, Josie and Sophie Tunitis; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Alexa Tunitis; grandparents, John Thomas Martin and Joe and Rosalie Lex.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5454 McFarland Road, Indianapolis. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In honor of his sister, memorial contributions may be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
