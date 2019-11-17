|
|
John Tracz, Jr.
Nineveh - John Tracz Jr, 67 of Nineveh, IN, formerly of Palm Coast, FL and Darien, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
He was a warm, loving, and caring man who cherished his family, friends, and animals. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Barry); his brother, Allan (Janet); niece, Janae (Dan) Jirus; nephews, Allan Tracz II, Justin (Melissa) Stefanski, and 11 great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of John's Life will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Followers of Christ Lutheran Church, 12357 S 248th Ave, Plainfield, IL 60585. Gathering begins at 4pm with service at 6pm, followed by a reception at the church.
The Cremation Society of Indiana has been entrusted with all arrangements. Please visit our website at www.cremationsocietyofindiana.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 17, 2019