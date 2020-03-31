|
|
John Trotter
Danville - John Trotter, 85, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence in Danville, Indiana. John was born to the late Richard and Bertha (Malayer) Trotter in North Salem, Indiana.
On January 25, 1957, John married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Hurin, in Miami, Florida where he was attending college. John received his bachelor's degree from Butler University and went on to receive a Master's in Education from Indiana State University. John was an English and Physical Education teacher at Danville Jr. High for over 39 years.
John is survived by his wife, Darlene, children: Sherry Hanebutt (Philip) and Tara Allen (Jerry). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Hanebutt Snell, Laura Hanebutt Humphrey, Callie Allen, and five great grandchildren, Mae, Carys, Owen, Kit and Bex.John was also preceded in death by his sister Jane Trotter.
All services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Porter & St. Pierre Funeral & Cremation Services, North Salem Chapel. You are invited to view John's online obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com where you can sign the online register book, or share an online condolence with the family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020